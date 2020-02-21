Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Hotter than a jalapeno
Blackwood made 36 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Sharks on Thursday.
Blackwood is peppery hot. He has allowed just five goals over his last seven starts, a span in which he has gone 6-0-1. The win was his fifth straight. The Devils have suddenly become far more competitive than their start predicted and Blackwood is a big part of that.
