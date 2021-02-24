Blackwood stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo's final goal was scored into an empty net. New Jersey gave Blackwood almost no offensive support, as Linus Ullmark took a shutout into the final minute of the third period, but the Devils netminder kept the game close as long as he could. On the season, Blackwood is 4-2-1 with a stellar 2.25 GAA and .935 save percentage.