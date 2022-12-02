Blackwood skated with the Devils on Friday for the first time since suffering a sprained MCL on Nov. 3.

Blackwood is making progress, but there's no timetable for his return. He won't travel with the Devils to Philadelphia for Saturday's contest. The 25-year-old has a 4-2-0 record, 2.79 GAA and .880 save percentage in seven games this season. Vitek Vanecek's success during Blackwood's absence has likely cemented Vanecek as the No. 1 goaltender, so Blackwood will probably serve as the backup once he's healthy while Akira Schmid will be returned to the AHL.