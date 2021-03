Hischier is in the NHL's concussion protocol and is considered week-to-week. The 22-year-old pivot has also been placed on injured reserve.

Hischier evidently suffered a sinus fracture when he was struck in the visor with a puck during Saturday's loss to the Capitals. Considering he's been deemed week-to-week, it's safe to assume Hischier will miss the Devils' next five games at a minimum. Pavel Zacha will likely continue to skate in a top-six role until Hischier's ready to return.