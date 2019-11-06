Devils' Nico Hischier: Ups point streak to four games
Hischier scored goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.
Hischier's rebound goal early in the first period was his second tally in as many games and extended his point streak to four games. After a slow start to the season (two assists in seven games), the 20-year-old looks to be rediscovering the form that allowed him to score a combined 37 goals over his 18-year-old and 19-year-old seasons.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Fist multi-point outing of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Friday return confirmed•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: On track to play Friday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Still not ready•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Inks seven-year extension•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Unavailable for Thursday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.