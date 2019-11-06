Hischier scored goal on four shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.

Hischier's rebound goal early in the first period was his second tally in as many games and extended his point streak to four games. After a slow start to the season (two assists in seven games), the 20-year-old looks to be rediscovering the form that allowed him to score a combined 37 goals over his 18-year-old and 19-year-old seasons.