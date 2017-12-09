Zacha will return to the lineup Saturday evening versus the Rangers, Devils' play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

After watching the past three games from the press box, Zacha reportedly will replace Drew Stafford for this next contest. Known as an explosive skater with a physical edge, Zacha's added six points (two goals, four assists) through 21 games this season. While those numbers don't jump off the page, he'll at least reprise his role on the power play.