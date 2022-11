Tatar scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over Arizona on Saturday.

He roofed a shot high over Karel Vejmelka from in tight on a quick feed from Fabian Zetterlund to put the Devils up 1-0 early in the first period. And then he set up Jack Hughes for the Devils' second goal at 9:27. Tatar is on a seven-game, nine-point streak (two goals, seven goals).