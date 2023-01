Vanecek stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Penguins.

Vanecek was sharp Sunday, allowing just a Sidney Crosby goal in the first period en route to a 2-1 overtime win. Vanecek has won seven straight starts and hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game since Dec. 12. The 27-year-old netminder improves to 19-5-2 this season with a .916 save percentage.