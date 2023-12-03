Killorn scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Killorn's second-period tally was the 200th goal of his career. He's showing some burgeoning chemistry with rookie center Leo Carlsson -- the two forwards set each other up for goals in the Ducks' comeback. With three points over his last two games, Killorn is starting to look more comfortable with his new team. He's at five points, 30 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 13 outings overall.