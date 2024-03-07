Leason provided an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

With the Ducks missing a number of key forwards, Leason served on the second line and actually saw ice time in line with that assignment (17:41). The 24-year-old has more often been in a bottom-six role this season, though he's occasionally been listed on the second line as well. He has four points over his last five outings and 16 points, 67 shots on net, 52 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 48 contests overall.