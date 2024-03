Leason picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

Leason extended Anaheim's lead to 2-0 midway through the second period, beating Arvid Soderblom with a wrister on the rush, before adding an assist on Alex Killorn's tally later in the frame. Leason had gone scoreless in his last four games after scoring a pair of goals on March 12 against the same Blackhawks team. The 24-year-old winger is up to 11 goals and 20 points through 56 games this season in a bottom-six role.