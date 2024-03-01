Leason scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Leason has three points over two games since he returned from a six-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 24-year-old's tally Thursday gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead in the first period. Leason is far from a lock for the lineup, though he could benefit if the Ducks offload forwards at the trade deadline -- as long as he's not one of the players on the move. Leason is up to eight goals, 15 points, 65 shots on net, 49 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 45 appearances. His tally Thursday was his first career special-teams point.