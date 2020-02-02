Ducks' Cam Fowler: Records helper Saturday
Fowler generated an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Fowler set up Derek Grant's second-period tally. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 26 points (nine goals, 17 helpers), 102 shots, 54 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 52 games this season. Fowler is on pace to reach 40 points for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2010-11.
