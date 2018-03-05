Ducks' Corey Perry: Heating up
Perry scored a pair of goals on three shots in a 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
He isn't the player he once was, but Perry appears to be heating up for the stretch run with two goals and six points in the last three games. With a strong March, Perry can still reach the 20-goal and 50-point marks. That's far from competing for the Rocket Richard as he used to do, but he would be in the same neighborhood in terms of points and in fewer games than last season.
