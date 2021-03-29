Silfverberg recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Silfverberg picked up the secondary assist on Josh Manson's tally 1:42 into the extra session to complete the Ducks' comeback win. The 30-year-old Silfverberg has assists in consecutive outings after he snapped an eight-game point drought. The winger is at 13 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 36 contests.