Silfverberg recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
Silfverberg picked up the secondary assist on Josh Manson's tally 1:42 into the extra session to complete the Ducks' comeback win. The 30-year-old Silfverberg has assists in consecutive outings after he snapped an eight-game point drought. The winger is at 13 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 36 contests.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Halts slump with assist•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Strikes for shorthanded goal•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Tallies Friday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Reaches 300 career points•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Collects helper in loss•