Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Manages assist
Silfverberg recorded an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
Silfverberg's assist came on a Rickard Rakell goal early in the second period. The 29-year-old just keeps finding himself on the scoresheet -- Silfverberg has seven goals and six helpers through 17 games this season.
