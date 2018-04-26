Ducks' Jason Chimera: Headed for free agency
Chimera, who totaled three goals and 13 points in 74 games this campaign, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Chimera had a quiet campaign in 2017-18 after posting a respectable 20 goals and 33 points a season ago, so it remains to be seen if any NHL club will express interest in signing the 38-year-old winger to a short-term deal this offseason. If he's unable to land a short-term contract with a contender, it wouldn't be surprising to see Chimera hang up his skates after a successful NHL career which has spanned 18 seasons.
More News
-
Ducks' Jason Chimera: Scores first two points for Ducks•
-
Ducks' Jason Chimera: Moves over to Anaheim•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Records assist•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Notches first point of New Year•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Only seven points this season•
-
Islanders' Jason Chimera: Scores first goal of campaign•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...