Chimera, who totaled three goals and 13 points in 74 games this campaign, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Chimera had a quiet campaign in 2017-18 after posting a respectable 20 goals and 33 points a season ago, so it remains to be seen if any NHL club will express interest in signing the 38-year-old winger to a short-term deal this offseason. If he's unable to land a short-term contract with a contender, it wouldn't be surprising to see Chimera hang up his skates after a successful NHL career which has spanned 18 seasons.