Dostal stopped 24 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Dostal has allowed 10 goals over his last four outings, going 1-2-1 in that span. The 23-year-old at least got some goal support Thursday, but he was unable to protect the 2-1 lead the Ducks established early in the third period. He's now at 11-20-2 with a 3.47 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 37 appearances on the year. The Ducks have a back-to-back with games in Edmonton on Saturday and Vancouver on Sunday, so both Dostal and John Gibson are goalies to avoid this weekend.