Rakell has only notched one goal in five games since his three-point opening night explosion.

Even though Rakell has been in a point drought, it hasn't been from lack of opportunities. The 24-year-old has blasted the 11th most shots on goal in the entire league through the first six games, but has seen his shooting percentage drop a full nine percent from last year. So far in the 2017-18 season, Rakell's been skating on the first line with Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) sidelined, and averaged a remarkable 3:59 seconds per game on the man advantage -- the points will likely start rolling in shortly.