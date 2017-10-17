Ducks' Rickard Rakell: In scoring slump
Rakell has only notched one goal in five games since his three-point opening night explosion.
Even though Rakell has been in a point drought, it hasn't been from lack of opportunities. The 24-year-old has blasted the 11th most shots on goal in the entire league through the first six games, but has seen his shooting percentage drop a full nine percent from last year. So far in the 2017-18 season, Rakell's been skating on the first line with Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) sidelined, and averaged a remarkable 3:59 seconds per game on the man advantage -- the points will likely start rolling in shortly.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...