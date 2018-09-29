Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Relatively quiet in preseason
Rakell has produced one goal and a minus-3 rating through four preseason games,
This is not the best start for the wily pivot, but he should be just fine. Remember, Rakell produced career highs across the board last season -- including 34 goals and 69 points over 77 games. The Swede has a No. 1 power-play spot locked in as well, and it seems that only a serious injury could keep him from playing close to 20 minutes per contest in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...