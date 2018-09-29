Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Relatively quiet in preseason

Rakell has produced one goal and a minus-3 rating through four preseason games,

This is not the best start for the wily pivot, but he should be just fine. Remember, Rakell produced career highs across the board last season -- including 34 goals and 69 points over 77 games. The Swede has a No. 1 power-play spot locked in as well, and it seems that only a serious injury could keep him from playing close to 20 minutes per contest in 2018-19.