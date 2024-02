Strome tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 9-2 loss to Toronto.

Strome set up Frank Vatrano on the power play in the first period before adding a goal late in the third, firing a loose puck past Martin Jones. Strome now has a goal and three assists in his last two games as well as six points (three goals, three assists) in his previous four contests. The 30-year-old forward's up to nine goals and 30 points through 51 appearances this season.