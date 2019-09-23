Ducks' Sam Steel: Hasn't been skating
Steel has a lower-body injury and won't play in Monday's preseason game versus the Kings, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
It's particularly concerning that Steel hasn't been skating in any capacity for the last few days, so it's fair to assume his status for Opening Night versus the Coyotes is in jeopardy. He'll likely miss the next few preseason contests, but he still looks like a guarantee to stay with the big club this season. Keep an eye on his status, as Steel is worth a late-round flier in the fantasy realm.
