Zegras (upper body) will undergo another MRI on Saturday, Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks want to get an additional look after reviewing his first MRI results. Zegras' absence is a significant one, as he's expected to center the first line to begin the season, though that may now be in doubt if the additional tests reveal damage that will cause him to miss regular-season action.
More News
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Ends rookie year at 61 points•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Converts on early power play•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Supplies helper Sunday•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Scores on power play in loss•
-
Ducks' Trevor Zegras: One of each in Sunday's win•