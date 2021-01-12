The puck drops on the 2021 NHL season on Wednesday with five games scheduled for opening night, starting with Penguins vs. Flyers at 5:30 p.m. ET. That means last-minute Fantasy hockey drafts are going on the clock around the nation. The latest Fantasy hockey ADP shows Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, Artemi Panarin and Auston Matthews coming off the board in the first five picks, on average.

Should those players be at the top of your 2021 Fantasy hockey rankings, or could other other potential first-round picks such as Jack Eichel, Patrick Kane, Cale Makar or Roman Josi actually end up being more productive? And which 2021 Fantasy hockey sleepers, breakouts and busts do you need to be aware of? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy hockey draft strategy, check out the Fantasy hockey rankings 2021 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Fantasy hockey picks

One of the 2021 Fantasy hockey breakouts from SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy hockey rankings: Montreal Canadians forward Nick Suzuki. The 21-year old was a first-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, but landed in Montreal as part of the Max Pacioretty trade in 2018. Suzuki made his debut last season and was one of the league's best rookies as he scored 13 goals and recorded 28 assists in 71 games.

He saw his ice time jump to 19:11 per game in the postseason, up over three minutes from his regular season average. And even as Montreal lost to the Flyers in the playoffs, Suzuki recorded multi-point efforts in the team's final two games. Even though he's going off the board outside the top 200, according to Fantasy hockey ADP, SportsLine's model has him ranks at No. 133 overall, making him one of the breakouts who can be a valuable Fantasy asset this season.

Another surprise: Canucks center Elias Pettersson is one of the biggest 2021 Fantasy hockey sleepers. Pettersson has turned in two straight solid seasons in Vancouver, tallying 66 points in each of his first two campaigns. Pettersson recorded 27 goals and 39 assists last season in 68 games, and was plus-16 after being plus-3 in his rookie year en route to winning the Calder Trophy.

The fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Sweden, Pettersson's 18 points in his first playoffs last season were tied for the team lead and was the eighth-highest scoring playoffs in Canucks playoff history. That postseason outburst has many speculating that Pettersson could be in line for the Hart Trophy next. The SportsLine model agrees, ranking Pettersson as one of the NHL's top 15 overall players despite an ADP over 30.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy hockey rankings

