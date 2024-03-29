Kuzmenko tallied a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.

Kuzmenko got the Flames on the board in the first period, forcing a turnover before beating Jordan Binnington with a wrister. He'd add another goal late in the second, deflecting a Nazem Kadri shot to tie the game 3-3. Kuzmenko had gone six games without a point prior to Thursday despite maintaining a top-line role in Calgary. The 28-year-old Kuzmenko is up to 10 goals and 31 points across 62 games between the Flames and Canucks this season.