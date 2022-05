Lindholm scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Stars in Game 1.

A faceoff win turned into a goal in a span of five seconds as Lindholm converted on a feed from Matthew Tkachuk just 5:01 into the first period. Lindholm enjoyed his first point-per-game campaign in 2021-22 with 42 goals and 40 helpers in 82 contests as the Flames' top-line center. Continuing that success into the playoffs will be a key factor in the length of the Flames' run.