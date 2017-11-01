Hamilton was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Frankly, we're surprised it took Calgary this long to designate Hamilton for waivers -- he's only played in two of 10 games this season, including none in the past four. In the likely even that he clears waivers, expect Hamilton to be assigned to AHL Stockton.

