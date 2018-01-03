Hamilton was placed on waivers Wednesday.

Hamilton has logged a mere eight games this season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he was designated for waivers in the hope of reassigning him to AHL Stockton -- assuming he clears. In those eight outings, the center was limited to a paltry 7:38 of ice time in which he tallied one helper, five shots on goal and 16 hits.

