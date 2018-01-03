Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Designated for waivers
Hamilton was placed on waivers Wednesday.
Hamilton has logged a mere eight games this season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he was designated for waivers in the hope of reassigning him to AHL Stockton -- assuming he clears. In those eight outings, the center was limited to a paltry 7:38 of ice time in which he tallied one helper, five shots on goal and 16 hits.
More News
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Spending time in press box•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Logs just 6:29 in overtime loss•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Moves to waiver wire•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Returns to press box•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Failed to take next step•
-
Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Serving frequently as healthy scratch•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...