Hamilton was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Coyotes by Monday's deadline, so he'll be able to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent as soon as July 1, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.

Hamilton could wind up with his fifth team in as many years. He doesn't offer much in the way of offense, though he has compiled 135 hits over 75 career games and 9:19 of average ice time to check out as a gritty low-end contributor.