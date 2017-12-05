Flames' Freddie Hamilton: Spending time in press box
Hamilton was a healthy scratch Monday and did not play against the Flyers.
The Canadian skater only has one point this season and is still searching for his first goal. Hamilton is becoming a healthy scratch more often than not; he only has one game this season where he registered over ten minutes of TOI. Hamilton can remain off the fantasy radar.
