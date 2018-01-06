Jagr (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's game against the Ducks, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Jagr missed Thursday's game against the Kings due to the mystery ailment, and will make it two in a row with his absence from the lineup Saturday. Curtis Lazar will draw into the affair in the veteran's place, while Jagr's next opportunity to return arrives Tuesday against the Wild.

