Flames' Kerby Rychel: Jumps to big club
The Flames recalled Rychel from AHL Stockton on Sunday.
Rychel has found success in the minors this year with 13 goals and 21 points in 25 games. He'll immediately enter the bottom six for Sunday's game versus the Blues since Sam Bennett is out with an injury.
Flames' Kerby Rychel: Waived for AHL assignment•
Flames' Kerby Rychel: Signs deal with Flames•
Flames' Kerby Rychel: Brought in via trade•
Canadiens' Kerby Rychel: Heads to AHL Laval•
Canadiens' Kerby Rychel: Scores first in Habs uniform•
Canadiens' Kerby Rychel: Skates on fourth line in debut•
