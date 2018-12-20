Rychel was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Thursday.

Rychel was demoted in favor of fellow forwards Buddy Robinson and Ryan Lomberg -- who could slot into the lineup against the Lightning on Thursday if Sam Bennett (upper body) and James Neal (lower body) are unable to play. The 24-year-old Rychel returns to the Heat for whom he has racked up 21 points in 25 games this season.

