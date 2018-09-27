Rychel was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, TSN reports.

This is a procedural move designed to send Rychel to the minors. It's been a wild ride for the first-round draft pick (2013, Columbus), as he's jumped between five minor-league clubs since his draft year. The California native has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) through 41 games at the top level between the Blue Jackets and Canadiens.