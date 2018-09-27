Rychel was waived by the Flames on Wednesday, TSN reports.

This is a procedural move designed to send Rychel to the minors. It's been a wild ride for the first-round draft pick (2013, Columbus), as he's jumped between five minor-league clubs since his draft year. The California native has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) through 41 games at the top level between the Blue Jackets and Canadiens.

More News
Our Latest Stories