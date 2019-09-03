Rychel signed a one-year contract with Neftekhimik (KHL) on Tuesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Rychel previously agreed to spend the 2019-20 campaign in Sweden with Orebro HK, but left the club due to personal reasons. It appears that a move to the KHL will be better suited for the 24-year-old, though it may not help his chances of returning to the NHL in the future. Drafted by the Blue Jackets with the 19th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the winger certainly would qualify as a bust at this point, as he's managed just 14 points in 43 games with three different franchises.