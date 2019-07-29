Rychel inked a one-year deal with Swedish club Orebro HK on Sunday.

Rychel appeared in a mere two games for the Flames last season, instead spending the rest of the year in the minors with AHL Stockton. The winger put up solid numbers with the Heat, 23 goals and 20 helpers, but was unable to break into the lineup. With no clear path to the NHL, the 24-year-old will give European hockey a try. If he can produce in Sweden, Rychel could still make his way back to North America.