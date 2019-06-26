Kerby Rychel: Not qualified by Flames
Rychel didn't receive a qualifying offer from Calgary, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Rychel suited up in just two NHL games this past campaign, so this news isn't quite surprising. He has, however, racked up 14 points at the NHL level in his career, so he could be a candidate to give you solid production at the AHL level, and receive a call to the big club if warranted for next season.
