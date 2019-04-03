Flames' Mark Giordano: Taking another game off
Giordano (rest) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Giordano was given the night off Monday against LA as well, so it's possible that we won't see him again until postseason play gets underway. The Flames will play their regular-season finale Saturday against Edmonton, so plan on checking back for confirmation on Giordano's status prior to puck drop.
