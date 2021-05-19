Tkachuk registered a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
Tkachuk tucked away a Johnny Gaudreau rebound to pull the Flames to within 3-2 with one minute left in the third period. It was the 14th goal of the season for Tkachuk, who has lit the lamp in each of his last three games.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Two points in third period•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Ends lengthy goal drought•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sets up lone tally in loss•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Stuffs stat sheet•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Provides assist in win•