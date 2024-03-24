Tkachuk had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Tkachuk scored the only goal in the first period for his 23rd of the season and added an assist in the third frame for his third multi-point game in his last five games. He also added two hits, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 20:58 of ice time. The 26-year old winger should continue to be a major contributor for fantasy teams throughout the season and into the playoffs.