Tkachuk scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The 22-year-old found the scoresheet in all three periods, opening the scoring midway through the first and setting up Sean Monahan with the man advantage for the eventual game-winner late in the second. Tkachuk then capped his evening with a helper on Mikael Backlund's second tally of the night in the final minute of the third. Tkachuk saw his eight-game point streak snapped Sunday but wasted no time starting a new one, and on the season he boasts 21 goals and 54 points through 63 contests.