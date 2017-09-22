Tkachuk (hip) will suit up for Monday's preseason tilt against the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fanreports.

Tkachuk has been limited in preseason with a nagging hip ailment, but a few days rest seems to have done him good. The winger notched 13 goals and 35 helpers in his first season, which put him sixth in points among rookies. Given the 19-year-old's skill set and the talent around him, he should challenge for 50-plus points -- if he can avoid the dreaded sophomore slump.