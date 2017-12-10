Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 22 saves in victory

Smith stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

Smith wasn't overly busy, but he made the necessary saves en route to his 13 victory of the season. The 35-year-old now owns a 13-9-2 record with a .918 save percentage. While he's been inconsistent this year, Smith's main fantasy value simply stems from the fact that he's starting almost every night for Calgary. His workhorse tendencies and quality rate stats make him worth getting in your lineup.