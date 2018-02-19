Flames' Mike Smith: Still sidelined

Smith (lower body) won't be in uniform for Monday's tilt against Boston, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The veteran netminder last played Feb. 11 against the Islanders, meaning Monday will be the fourth consecutive game he's missed. According to Morgan's report, the Flames have yet to establish a potential timeline for Smith's return to the lineup, so he can be kept out of fantasy lineup consideration until the team gives a more definitive update. David Rittich and Jon Gillies will shoulder goaltending duties with Smith out, and though both have talent, neither should be considered an adequate replacement for Smith's fantasy owners.