Flames' Mike Smith: Still sidelined
Smith (lower body) won't be in uniform for Monday's tilt against Boston, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The veteran netminder last played Feb. 11 against the Islanders, meaning Monday will be the fourth consecutive game he's missed. According to Morgan's report, the Flames have yet to establish a potential timeline for Smith's return to the lineup, so he can be kept out of fantasy lineup consideration until the team gives a more definitive update. David Rittich and Jon Gillies will shoulder goaltending duties with Smith out, and though both have talent, neither should be considered an adequate replacement for Smith's fantasy owners.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...