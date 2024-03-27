Kadri notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kadri had gone three games without a point before setting up MacKenzie Weegar's tally in the third period. The 33-year-old Kadri has had few slumps this season as one of the Flames' top forwards. He's produced 60 points, 234 shots on net, 54 hits, 39 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 71 appearances.