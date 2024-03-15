Kadri provided an assist and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kadri sprung Blake Coleman on the rush for the Flames' go-ahead goal midway through the third period. The helper was Kadri's fifth during his six-game goal drought. The center is up to 57 points, surpassing his total from last season, while adding 212 shots on net, 53 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 66 appearances. Kadri continues to look steady in a top-six role, putting him on track to reach 60 points for the third time in his career.