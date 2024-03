Kadri recorded two assists, one on the power play, and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kadri assisted on both of Andrei Kuzmenko's tallies. This was Kadri's third multi-point effort in his last six games, a span in which he has five goals and four assists. The center is up to 22 goals, 32 assists, 196 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-4 rating over 61 appearances. He's been a leader on offense for a franchise trying to reinvent itself on the fly.