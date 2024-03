Kadri logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Kadri has a goal and three assists over four games in March. The center set up Yegor Sharnagovich for the Flames' lone goal Saturday. For the season, Kadri is up to 55 points (13 on the power play), 200 shots on net, 52 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 63 appearances. He needs one more point to match his production from 82 games last season.