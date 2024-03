Kadri notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kadri set up Daniil Miromanov's first goal as a Flame early in the first period. This was Kadri's fourth helper over his last five games, but he doesn't have a goal in that span. The 33-year-old center is up to 56 points in 65 appearances, matching his production form all 82 games last year. He's added 207 shots on net, 53 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-2 rating while seeing top-six usage in 2023-24.