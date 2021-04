Nesterov has played in only seven of the Flames' last 13 games.

In that span, he's failed to record a point. Nesterov has seemingly been passed by Michael Stone on the depth chart, although the two blueliners have shared a third-pairing assignment alongside Juuso Valimaki. Nesterov has just three assists, 28 shots on net, 29 hits and 22 blocked shots in 31 contests.